BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Ministry of the Interior announced on Monday that six terrorist operatives were killed in the Abu Shala area of the Sinai Peninsula.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the Egyptian Army was able to eliminate these terrorists during a combing operation in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

The terrorist elements were reportedly hiding in the Abu Shala area before they were targeted by the Egyptian military.

