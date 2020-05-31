BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Egyptian army announced on Saturday evening that their forces carried out two specific operations that resulted in the death of three dangerous terrorists, who were found in their possession of automatic weapons, hand grenades and RPGs.

The official page of the spokesperson for the Egyptian Army published a video, saying that “this is a continuation of its intensive efforts in combating terrorism and during the past week, and based on intelligence information that there are infidels in several terrorist dens in the vicinity of the cities of Bir al-Abd, Sheikh Zuwayed and Rafah in North Sinai.”

They explained that the military engineers discovered and destroyed five explosive devices that were planted to target their forces in North Sinai.

They pointed out that the Air Force carried out a number of concentrated airstrikes on terrorist positions, killing at least 16 of these elements.

In another context, the Egyptian border guards managed to seize a number of smugglers in possession of large quantities of weapons and ammunition and a number of four-wheel drive vehicles, as well as large quantities of hashish hidden inside a number of cars, in addition to a vehicle loaded with amounts $200,000 (USD) in cash.

