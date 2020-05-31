BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Egyptian army announced on Saturday evening that their forces carried out two specific operations that resulted in the death of three dangerous terrorists, who were found in their possession of automatic weapons, hand grenades and RPGs.
The official page of the spokesperson for the Egyptian Army published a video, saying that “this is a continuation of its intensive efforts in combating terrorism and during the past week, and based on intelligence information that there are infidels in several terrorist dens in the vicinity of the cities of Bir al-Abd, Sheikh Zuwayed and Rafah in North Sinai.”
They explained that the military engineers discovered and destroyed five explosive devices that were planted to target their forces in North Sinai.
They pointed out that the Air Force carried out a number of concentrated airstrikes on terrorist positions, killing at least 16 of these elements.
In another context, the Egyptian border guards managed to seize a number of smugglers in possession of large quantities of weapons and ammunition and a number of four-wheel drive vehicles, as well as large quantities of hashish hidden inside a number of cars, in addition to a vehicle loaded with amounts $200,000 (USD) in cash.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.