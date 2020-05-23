BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced that 21 militants were killed in two simultaneous attacks in the northern region of the Sinai Peninsula.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that “information was available to the National Security Sector about the presence of a group of terrorist elements on a farm in North Sinai, which served as a headquarters for accommodation and training and planning for the implementation of hostilities and for them to pay a number of their elements to focus on a house in the Bir al-Abd area to carry out terrorist operations in conjunction with Eid al-Fitr.”

They added, “The two groups were targeted simultaneously and exchanges of fire with those elements resulted in the killing of 14 terrorists on a farm in the Bir al-Abd area, which the terrorists took for the purpose of accommodation, training and planning, in addition to killing 7 members of a house simultaneously, along with two officers wounded while dealing with terrorist elements.”

The North Sinai Governorate is witnessing a major military campaign launched by the Egyptian forces against groups terrorist groups in this region.

Most of these groups are factions under the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist wing, who continue to wreak havoc in areas across the North Sinai Governorate.

Source: Sputnik Arabic

