BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces succeeded in thwarting an attempt by terrorists to attack a security post in the Bir al-Abd area, which is located in the northeastern part of the country.
According to the website “Akhbar El-Yom”, the armed forces carried out this operation “within the framework of the continuous efforts undertaken by the armed forces in combating terrorism in North Sinai and securing all strategic directions of the state.”
They cited the armed forces as saying: “Our forces succeeded in thwarting an attack attempt by the Takfiri elements on one of the security posts in the Bir al-Abd area, which used four vehicles and a number of Takfiri elements.”
The statement pointed out that the security forces, in cooperation with the air force, tracked down the terrorists inside a farm and some unoccupied houses.
The chase resulted in the killing of 18 terrorists, including one wearing an explosive belt, and the destruction of 4 vehicles, including 3 car bombs.
The statement continued: “As a result of the heroic deeds of the security forces, 2 heroes of the armed forces were martyred and 4 others were injured while carrying out their national duty.”
The statement concluded, ” The armed forces affirm their continued efforts to secure all strategic directions of the state, eliminate the roots and eradication of terrorism, and provide security and safety for the great people of Egypt.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.