BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces succeeded in thwarting an attempt by terrorists to attack a security post in the Bir al-Abd area, which is located in the northeastern part of the country.

According to the website “Akhbar El-Yom”, the armed forces carried out this operation “within the framework of the continuous efforts undertaken by the armed forces in combating terrorism in North Sinai and securing all strategic directions of the state.”

They cited the armed forces as saying: “Our forces succeeded in thwarting an attack attempt by the Takfiri elements on one of the security posts in the Bir al-Abd area, which used four vehicles and a number of Takfiri elements.”

The statement pointed out that the security forces, in cooperation with the air force, tracked down the terrorists inside a farm and some unoccupied houses.

The chase resulted in the killing of 18 terrorists, including one wearing an explosive belt, and the destruction of 4 vehicles, including 3 car bombs.

The statement continued: “As a result of the heroic deeds of the security forces, 2 heroes of the armed forces were martyred and 4 others were injured while carrying out their national duty.”

The statement concluded, ” The armed forces affirm their continued efforts to secure all strategic directions of the state, eliminate the roots and eradication of terrorism, and provide security and safety for the great people of Egypt.”

Advertisements