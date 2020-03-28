BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Army carried out a successful military operation in the northern region of the Sinai Peninsula on Saturday.

According to a military report from this front, the Egyptian Army killed 16 militants and destroyed a number of vehicles in the southern part of the Sheikh Zuweid area

The spokesman for the Egyptian Army pointed out that combing operations and pursuing terrorist elements are ongoing at this time, stressing that the armed forces and police will continue their efforts to eliminate terrorists and uproot its roots.

