BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that their Border Guard forces had carried out a massive operation in the northern Sinai, during which 10 tunnels were destroyed.

The Egyptian military spokesman said that “the border guard forces managed to achieve many successes as (10) tunnels were discovered and destroyed in the northern Sinai, and (7) sniper rifles and (6) automatic rifles were seized.”

In addition to the military equipment seized, the Egyptian military spokesperson said, “(4.5) tons of narcotic cannabis essence, (3.5) million tablets of narcotic substances, (54) tons of banjo plant and (46) kilograms of narcotic opium were seized.”

Several patrols were also organized to eliminate narcotic crops, which were discovered and destroyed (100) in the southern Sinai.

Lastly, 14 telephones were set to communicate via satellites, and (880) devices were used by criminal elements to track the vehicle’s path, and (56) devices were used to detect and prospect for minerals.

The Egyptian Armed Forces have been busy as of late, as their troops have been hunting terrorist elements across the country, especially in the northern region of the Sinai Peninsula.

