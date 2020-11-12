BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced the holding of a military strategy symposium to find the most appropriate solutions to combat the challenges facing national and regional security.

They said that the Military Research Authority organized the strategic seminar for the research year 2020, under the title “The National Strategy to Confront Threats of International and Regional Intervention in the Libyan Crisis and Its Impact on National Security.”

The head of the Egyptian Military Research Authority emphasized that the Egyptian-Libyan relations are not only geographical relations, but rather close historical relations that extend to different eras.

They pointed out that the Military Research Authority had reached a national strategy proposal that would face the challenges resulting from international and regional intervention in the Libyan crisis.

This comes months after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi put his country’s troops on high alert for a possible intervention in Libya, following the advance on Sirte by the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

Following Sisi’s move, the GNA forces halted their advance towards Sirte and agreed to a ceasefire with the Egyptian-backed Libyan National Army (LNA), which is headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.