BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced that a number of terrorist outposts had been eliminated over the course of three months, along with several militants

The armed forces announced in a new statement, carried by Al-Ahram, that the army had targeted 437 terrorist camps in the Sinai region, which resulted in the destruction of several of these sites.

The terrorist elements use the dens to store explosives and weapons, while also evading the Egyptian Armed Forces in the Sinai Peninsula.

The military statement also confirmed the killing of 25 terrorists, as well as killing 15 other terrorists in specific operations.

The statement added that these operations took place during the period from September 1 to December 8, 2020 in the northeastern direction of the country.