BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced that the Chief-of-Staff of the Egyptian Army, Mohammad Farid, inspected the combat readiness of soldiers at the western strategic front near the Libyan borders.

The official page of the Egyptian Armed Forces on Facebook said: “General Mohammad Farid, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces witnessed the procedures for the alignment and combat readiness of the armed forces soldiers at the western strategic direction, which comes within the framework of the General Command’s plan to follow up the strict measures to protect the country’s borders and national security on all strategic fronts by land, sea and air in cooperation between all the main branches and tactical formations of the armed forces. ”

They continued: “The Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces heard the measures taken to raise the levels of combat readiness, as well as presenting the decisions of the leaders at all levels and organizing cooperation between all elements of the formation of the strategic process for the land forces and the main branches of the armed forces in a manner that ensures that all elements of the tasks are executed accurately and in the specified times.”

He noted that: “The Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces has passed through the elements lining up to check on their readiness and ability to carry out all tasks and stand on the level of technical competence of weapons and equipment.”

The Egyptian Armed Forces have maintained combat readiness along the Libyan border since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited the area and called on the army to make all preparations for a potential conflict.

Advertisements