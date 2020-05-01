BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – the Egyptian Armed Forces announced the targeting of two gunmen in Sinai, based on intelligence information stating that a terrorist outpost was located inside a farm in the northern region of the Peninsula.

According to the Egyptian forces, “the army forces carried out a qualitative operation, and as a result of the exchange of fire, two very dangerous takfiri individuals were targeted in possession of multiple weapons, a radio device, and a quantity of ammunition.”

The Egyptian Army indicated that “the heroes of the armed forces carry out their tasks with determination to uproot terrorism and maintain the security and stability of the country.”

The Egyptian Army had announced the previous day, the killing and wounding of 10 of its soldiers as a result of an explosion targeting an armored vehicle in the city of Bir al-Abd.

The spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Tamer Al-Rifai, said in a brief statement: “An explosive device was detonated in one of the armored vehicles south of the city of Bir al-Abd, resulting in the death and injury of an officer, a non-commissioned officer, and 8 soldiers.”

