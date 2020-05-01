BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – the Egyptian Armed Forces announced the targeting of two gunmen in Sinai, based on intelligence information stating that a terrorist outpost was located inside a farm in the northern region of the Peninsula.
According to the Egyptian forces, “the army forces carried out a qualitative operation, and as a result of the exchange of fire, two very dangerous takfiri individuals were targeted in possession of multiple weapons, a radio device, and a quantity of ammunition.”
The Egyptian Army indicated that “the heroes of the armed forces carry out their tasks with determination to uproot terrorism and maintain the security and stability of the country.”
The Egyptian Army had announced the previous day, the killing and wounding of 10 of its soldiers as a result of an explosion targeting an armored vehicle in the city of Bir al-Abd.
The spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Tamer Al-Rifai, said in a brief statement: “An explosive device was detonated in one of the armored vehicles south of the city of Bir al-Abd, resulting in the death and injury of an officer, a non-commissioned officer, and 8 soldiers.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.