BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Monday, members of the Egyptian Armed Forces were mobilized to the western border in light of tensions in the Libyan arena.
The Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, General Mohamed Farid, told Al-Masry Al-Youm that their troops were making preparations for all possible scenarios, including a potential military operation.
The Egyptian Council of Representatives previously announced its unanimous approval of the deputies present to send elements of the Egyptian Armed Forces on combat missions outside the borders of the Egyptian state, to defend the Egyptian national security in the western strategic region against the actions of armed militias and foreign terrorist elements.
According to a statement by the Egyptian Parliament, “The parliament held a secret session to consider approving the dispatch of some elements of the Egyptian Armed Forces on combat missions outside the country.”
Despite this vote by the Egyptian Parliament, however, the armed forces have yet to enter Libya or carry out any airstrikes over the neighboring country.
