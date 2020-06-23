BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV that his country will not stand idly by as Libya falls to “terrorist militias”.

Shukri said in the interview: “We have repeatedly warned about the danger of the spread of terrorism in Libya.”

He continued: “Libya and its people will not be controlled by terrorist militias.”

He pointed out that “the transfer of mercenaries and terrorists destabilizes Libya,” while not directing blame to any country.

During the emergency foreign ministers meeting on Tuesday on Libya, he stated that the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that the Arab League “aims to stop the fighting and reduce the military escalation in Libya.”

Aboul Gheit condemned during the meeting “all forms of foreign military intervention in Libya.”

The Egyptian Al-Ahram News site quoted Aboul Gheit as saying: “There is no way but a comprehensive political solution to settle the Libyan crisis in all its aspects.”

The Secretary-General added: “We reject any plans to divide Libya into spheres of influence and create a permanent rift in the Libyan social fabric.”

