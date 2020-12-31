BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) -The official page of the military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces has published a video clip that monitored the arrival of the Galala frigate to the Alexandria base, marking its joining of the Navy.

The official page of the Egyptian military spokesman said in a statement: “The first frigate of the (Frim Bergamini) model, which was built by the Italian company (Fincantieri), has arrived at the Alexandria Naval Base,” indicating that it joins the fleet of the Egyptian naval forces, which has recently witnessed a huge technological boom in weapon systems and combat efficiency according to the latest global systems.”

The statement continued, “The frigate (Al-Galala) is one of two (FREME) frigates that were contracted between Egypt and Italy, which reflects the vision of the political leadership and its strong support to advance the partnership and cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in many fields.”

They explained, “The new multi-mission frigate is distinguished by the ability to sail 6,000 nautical miles (about 11,000 km) and has many technical characteristics and modern weapons systems that enable it to carry out all combat missions at sea in times of peace and war.”

The statement pointed out that “these characteristics make it a tremendous technological addition to the capabilities of the naval forces and support their ability to secure borders and shipping lines, support and protect land forces along the coast during offensive and defensive operations, and secure the various natural resources of the state in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

He noted that “the specialized and technical crews working on the new unit were prepared and qualified in a record time, according to a simultaneous program that was implemented in two phases in Egypt and Italy, whereby men of the Navy made efforts to train on all the modern technologies provided to them to be able to carry out all the tasks assigned to it.”