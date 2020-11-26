BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:55 A.M.) – The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that Israel’s approval of building new settlement units in Jabal Abu Ghneim in East Jerusalem threatens the stability of the region.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation of the construction of new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, as this constitutes a grave violation of international law and decisions of international legitimacy.
The spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Hafez, said that the continuation of Israeli settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories undermines the chances of a two-state solution, and stands in the way of efforts to revive the negotiation process in an effort to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue, as well as the threat it poses to security and stability in the region.
Egypt and Israel maintain strong ties and close security cooperation along the Sinai border; however, Egypt also maintains a border with Gaza and diplomatic relations with both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.
These relations have put Egypt at the forefront of negotiations in Gaza, especially during armed conflicts between Hamas and Israel
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.