BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:55 A.M.) – The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that Israel’s approval of building new settlement units in Jabal Abu Ghneim in East Jerusalem threatens the stability of the region.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation of the construction of new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, as this constitutes a grave violation of international law and decisions of international legitimacy.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Hafez, said that the continuation of Israeli settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories undermines the chances of a two-state solution, and stands in the way of efforts to revive the negotiation process in an effort to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue, as well as the threat it poses to security and stability in the region.

Egypt and Israel maintain strong ties and close security cooperation along the Sinai border; however, Egypt also maintains a border with Gaza and diplomatic relations with both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

These relations have put Egypt at the forefront of negotiations in Gaza, especially during armed conflicts between Hamas and Israel