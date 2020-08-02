BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, that it objects to what was mentioned in the navigational warning issued by Turkey regarding the deployment of a Turkish ship for seismic.
Commenting on this warning, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez expressed Egypt’s objection to the interference of Point No. 8 mentioned in the navigation warning with the Egyptian exclusive economic zone.
He stressed that this measure is not consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and violates the provisions of international law, “rather it constitutes a violation and an assault on Egypt’s sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean.”
He also stressed that Egypt does not recognize any results or impacts that may result from working in the area of overlap.
He pointed out that Egypt had deposited a declaration with the United Nations on the exercise of its rights in pure economic waters in accordance with Article 310 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on July 11, 1983.
