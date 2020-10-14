BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – A video published by the Egyptian Armed Forces showcased the most powerful fighter jets possessed by the Egyptian Air Force, in celebration of the annual anniversary of the Air Force.
In the video, a group of advanced fighters appeared, most notably the Russian-made fighters that Egypt recently acquired from Russia.
Among the fighters that have appeared are the advanced MiG-29 helicopters, the Ka-52 alligator helicopters, and the advanced Mi-24 helicopters.
