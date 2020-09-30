BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces have released a video in which it unveiled the fourth and final S44 Type 209/1400mod German-made electric diesel submarine.
This submarine is the most powerful in the Egyptian military, as it has strong specifications and a maximum displacement of 1,450 tons floating above sea level and 1,600 tons submerged in depth.
The submarine has 4 MTU-396 12V diesel engines that generate 3755 horsepower from the German MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH.
The S44 submarine will undergo a number of sailing and performance tests before it is finally delivered to the Egyptian Navy, to return to Egypt in the spring of 2021.
The first submarine S41 was delivered in December 2016, the second S42 in August 2017 and the third S43 in April 2020.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.