BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces have released a video in which it unveiled the fourth and final S44 Type 209/1400mod German-made electric diesel submarine.

This submarine is the most powerful in the Egyptian military, as it has strong specifications and a maximum displacement of 1,450 tons floating above sea level and 1,600 tons submerged in depth.

The submarine has 4 MTU-396 12V diesel engines that generate 3755 horsepower from the German MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH.

The S44 submarine will undergo a number of sailing and performance tests before it is finally delivered to the Egyptian Navy, to return to Egypt in the spring of 2021.

The first submarine S41 was delivered in December 2016, the second S42 in August 2017 and the third S43 in April 2020.