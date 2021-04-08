BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – Egyptian military sources reportedly told RT Arabic this week that Egypt is preparing to open the new headquarters of its armed forces.

The sources said that Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly went to the building on Wednesday, on the orders of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to find out the developments in the opening of the new capital and put the final touches.

During his stay there, the Egyptian Prime Minister said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was assigned to start preparing for the celebration of the inauguration of the new administrative capital, and that today’s meeting comes to discuss scenarios for the upcoming celebration, marking the official start of government work from the new administrative capital, as well as choosing the best suitable sites for the celebration.

Dr. Madbouly indicated that the ceremony will be at the highest level, through which it will express a clear message about the “new republic”, which the Egyptian President announced.

The headquarters of the new Egyptian army, dubbed “the Octagon”, was designed to resemble the ancient temples of Thebes, with their huge columns and towering walls.

The new Egyptian army headquarters, consisting of eight-faceted buildings in the Pharaonic style, appeared compact in the form of a circle that includes administrative buildings.

The Octagon building includes all the headquarters of the Egyptian Armed Forces, and its construction is scheduled to be completed soon.

The project is located on a total area of ​​189,000 square meters, while the actual area of ​​the buildings is estimated at 45,000 square meters.

There are two ministerial buildings located in the center of the circle, and they are connected to each other and the rest of the eight external buildings (the number of the Egyptian army departments) by longitudinal corridors.

