BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – Social media activists in Egypt circulated photos on Monday of the new Egyptian Ministry of Defense headquarters, which is dubbed the ‘Octagon’.
The new Octagon defense center will house all the headquarters of the Egyptian Armed Forces branches.
The project is built on a total area estimated at 189,000 square meters, while the actual area of the buildings is estimated at 45,000 square meters, and the design includes eight octagonal buildings in the Pharaonic style stacked in the form of a circle that includes the administrative buildings, while there are two central ministerial buildings located in the center of the circle and connected to each other.
The remaining eight outer buildings have longitudinal corridors, and the number of these buildings is equal to the number of departments of the Egyptian army.
Per the name of the defense center, the Octagon will have eight sides, which is three more than U.S. Pentagon.
