BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Lebanese President Michel Aoun received a message on Friday from his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on the latest situation and bilateral relations between the two countries.

The official page of the Lebanese Presidency wrote on Twitter, “President Aoun received a letter from his Egyptian counterpart, which was conveyed to him by the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, on bilateral relations between the two countries.”

In the message, the Egyptian President affirmed, “Egypt’s keenness on Lebanon’s stability and prosperity, and the readiness to make every effort that could contribute to the prosperity of the brotherly Lebanese people and restore it to its health.”

President Sisi expressed his hope that the negotiations that Lebanon is conducting with the financial institutions will result in success that reduces the damages to the Lebanese economy.

