BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Egypt may acquire the Russian “Resonance-Ne” radar, which is characterized by its accuracy and breadth, in addition to the “Protivnik-GE 3D” radar, RT Arabic reported on Sunday.

Citing satellite imagery, the RT report discussed presence of the radar near an Egyptian coast last year during a military exercise.

The radar allows the detection and identification of various air targets from long distances, and is capable of detecting an aerial target such as a fighter jet at an altitude of 10,000 meters at a distance of 350 km.

This radar system can track up to 500 targets simultaneously, including those that use (stealth), in addition to detection of winged cruise missiles.

The presence of radar enables Egypt to detect movements in a range that includes parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and covers Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and southern Turkey and part of the territory of Libya and other countries in the region.

For its part, the Russian company, Rosoboronexport, announced its plans to export the modern radar 59H6-TE, capable of tracking hypersonic targets.

Russian military expert Yuri Knutov confirmed to RT that this radar will be highly needed in the market, as countries need to think now how to defend themselves against hypersonic missiles.

The expert said that this radar would be required among traditional Russian agents such as Egypt and Algeria, and would be very effective in integrating it with Russian air defense systems in these countries.

Among the potential buyers of the Russian radar, the expert referred primarily to India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Iran, Egypt and Algeria.

