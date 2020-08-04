BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The local press sources revealed that the Egyptian government is preparing a power generation project, describing it as the largest in Africa and the Middle East.
The Egyptian newspaper “Al-Shorouk” quoted an official source in the Water Stations Authority for Electricity Production as saying that Egypt is in the process of signing the final contracts for a power plant that is the largest in the continent of Africa and the Middle East and the fourth of its kind in the world.
The official source said: “All the amendments and technical notes of the studies, which were conducted by Chinese companies and the global consultant for the pumping and storage of water pumping stations to produce electricity with a capacity of 2,400 megawatts in the Atqa region of Suez, will be completed in the next few days, in preparation for signing the final contracts for establishing the plant.”
The source continued, “The pumping and storage stations project will be the largest in Africa, the Middle East and the fourth in the world with a capacity of 2400 MW in the Atqa region of Suez.”
The sources indicated that this station will receive a $2.7 billion investment to kickoff the project.
They noted that it is currently being prepared to sign contracts with the Chinese company responsible for the implementation of a pumping station and storage of water to produce electricity.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.