BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The local press sources revealed that the Egyptian government is preparing a power generation project, describing it as the largest in Africa and the Middle East.

The Egyptian newspaper “Al-Shorouk” quoted an official source in the Water Stations Authority for Electricity Production as saying that Egypt is in the process of signing the final contracts for a power plant that is the largest in the continent of Africa and the Middle East and the fourth of its kind in the world.

The official source said: “All the amendments and technical notes of the studies, which were conducted by Chinese companies and the global consultant for the pumping and storage of water pumping stations to produce electricity with a capacity of 2,400 megawatts in the Atqa region of Suez, will be completed in the next few days, in preparation for signing the final contracts for establishing the plant.”

The source continued, “The pumping and storage stations project will be the largest in Africa, the Middle East and the fourth in the world with a capacity of 2400 MW in the Atqa region of Suez.”

The sources indicated that this station will receive a $2.7 billion investment to kickoff the project.

They noted that it is currently being prepared to sign contracts with the Chinese company responsible for the implementation of a pumping station and storage of water to produce electricity.

