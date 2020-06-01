BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Italian newspaper “La Republica” announced that the government in Rome is preparing to approve the largest military deal with Egypt that includes frigates and missile launchers, in addition to the Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.

The newspaper said that the huge deal includes two frigates “Frame Bergamini”, which were dedicated to the Italian Navy, in addition to four other frigates that will be built specifically for Egypt.

The newspaper pointed out that the deal includes 20 missile launchers, 24 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, multi-taskers, 24 Airmake M-346 light combat aircraft, advanced training, a reconnaissance and radar imaging satellite.

The newspaper, quoting statements by a source from the Italian Prime Minister, said that despite many difficulties and obstacles, including the issue of the killing of the Italian student in Egypt, this deal is considered to be the task of the century, as it not only represents commercial and industrial value for Italy, but also comes within Rome’s desire in maintaining solid relations with Cairo, as well as maintaining political dialogue regarding many open files in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

It is noteworthy to mention that the President of the Italian marine industries, Giuseppe Bono, acknowledged the existence of negotiations between Egypt and Italy on two “FRAME” warships worth 1.2 billion euros.

With this deal, the Egyptian Air Force will have one of the most diverse and well-armed aircraft arsenals in the world.

The Egyptian Air Force is preparing to receive new Russian-made Su-35 jets within the next year, and with this new deal with Italy, they will also have Eurofighter jets.

