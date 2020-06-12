BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – A group of photos revealed Egypt’s readiness to open a new military base called the “Jerjoub” naval base near the Libyan border.
The Egyptian military expert, Mohamed Al-Kinani, told RT Arabic that this base will be a focal point for logistical support to the Egyptian forces in the Red and Mediterranean seas so that they can confront the challenges and threats currently present in the region, including protecting Egyptian economic interests, protecting and securing global shipping lines, and the role of Egypt in protecting the security of navigation in the eastern and southeastern Mediterranean.
The Egyptian expert continued that this base will serve to aid in “counter-terrorism operations and attempts by terrorists to infiltrate into Egyptian coastal areas, and to combat arms smuggling and illegal immigration.”
He said that Egypt focused on building a new base in the Red Sea called the “Ras Banas” base within the scope of the “Bernice” naval air base, and it will be the focal point of the Egyptian forces in the Red Sea from the beginning of the Suez Canal to the Bab al-Mandab strait.
He noted that this rule is very important and strategic because it is located in the southeast of Egypt, the highest triangle of Halayeb and Shalateen, pointing out that it “confirms the full Egyptian sovereignty over Halayeb and Shalateen.”
Al-Kinani said that this base will fully secure the Egyptian south from any threat, in addition to that it differs from the Muhammed Naguib land base, indicating that Egypt is building another naval base called the “Jerjoub” base west of Matrouh, and will be responsible for securing the western part of the Egyptian northern coast on the Mediterranean.
