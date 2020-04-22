BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that his country intends to return Syria to its natural location in the regional and international arenas.

This came during a telephone conversation between Shoukry and the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pederson, during which the two officials discussed developments in Syria.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Hafez, said, “The communication comes within the framework of the continuous coordination between Cairo and the UN envoy on advancing the peaceful settlement efforts of the Syrian crisis.”

Minister Shoukry stressed, “Egypt’s determination to continue to push for efforts to end the conflict and settle the Syrian crisis in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254, in a manner that preserves the unity and independence of Syrian soil, and meets the aspirations of the Syrian people, as well as returning Syria to its natural position on the regional and international arenas.”

The Egyptian spokesman stated that Minister Shoukry “dealt with Cairo’s assessment of developments in Syria, reviewing Egyptian efforts to push the political process through its membership in the small group of countries concerned with this process and through its communication with the moderate Syrian opposition, headed by the Cairo group, which is related to the necessity of resolutely confronting terrorist and extremist organizations, and the regional parties supporting them. ”

On the other hand, the Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed “the necessity of concerted efforts to support the sisterly Syria in facing the emerging coronavirus epidemic.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, had received representatives of the Cairo Group from the Syrian opposition’s negotiating body to discuss the latest developments on the Syrian scene, and ways to advance the path of the political settlement.

Advertisements