BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – Russia has announced its willingness to export the modern T-14 Armata third-generation tank, as this will cause intense competition in the arms market, Sputnik News reported.

The agency pointed out that Russia has finally decided to export the tank, as said by the Russian Federal Service for Technical Military Cooperation Dmitry Shogayev on July 6th.

The agency said that the T-14 Armata is the first third-generation tank in the world, pointing out that the Russian Defense Ministry contracted 132 units of Armata unique armored vehicles including T-14 tanks and heavy T-15 infantry fighting vehicles, as delivery is expected until the end of 2021 .

The Sputnik report emphasized that Egypt, India and China have shown great interest in the tank, as the price of one tank is estimated to be $7 million, which is cheaper than other older generation tanks.

The Armata tanks are expected to be some of the most powerful in the world, exceeding those of their French and German counterparts in this industry.

The Russian military engineers designed a system for the tactical field reconnaissance which they called “Glaz”, and this system is intended to be supplied to the Armata.

Armata tanks are equipped with a special resistance cover, in addition to having the world’s strongest shields, and their dynamic protection devices can protect them from guided missiles and EFPs.

The Armata tank was armed with a new guided missile, making the modern missile the size of a regular shell of a 152 mm cannon as it is fired from the cannon’s barrel, then its engine starts operating.

The missile is capable of violating the armored plate, which is about one meter thick and affects any fixed or mobile mechanism at speeds of up to 70 km per hour and will be developed in order to be able to destroy enemy helicopters and aircraft at a low altitude.

