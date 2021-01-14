BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed cooperation frameworks with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the German Larsen company, which specializes in the manufacturing of ships, frigates and destroyers.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, the meeting was attended by a large number of Egyptian army commanders, headed by the Commander of the Navy, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled.

Spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic in Egypt, Bassam Rady, confirmed that the meeting witnessed discussions on cooperation frameworks between the Egyptian side and the German company that has deep experiences in the field of shipbuilding of various models.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the meeting dealt with the transfer of shipbuilding technology in cooperation with the arsenals of the Egyptian Navy and the companies of the Maritime Industries Authority, in addition to training technical workers and raising the capabilities of Egyptian cadres in those fields in accordance with international standards and quality requirements.

Egypt recently received a new frigate at the turn of the new year, as the country continues to strengthen its naval forces.