BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – Egypt and Greece signed on Thursday, an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between the two countries in the Mediterranean.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced, through its official account on Facebook, that Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received, on Thursday, his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias in Cairo.
A statement by the Ministry said that Shoukry received his Greek counterpart in Cairo in order to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations and coordination on issues of common concern, in preparation for the signing of an agreement to designate the maritime borders between the two countries.
It is noteworthy that Egypt and Greece agreed to resume negotiations on the agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between the two countries during a visit by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in mid-June.
This move also comes at a time when Turkey has expanded its presence in the eastern Mediterranean, which has been condemned by Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, and France.
