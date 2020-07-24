BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday, the dismantling of a “large terrorist cell”, which it said was “affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and was being run by leaders of the organization in Turkey.”

The Egyptian Middle East News Agency quoted the Ministry of Interior as saying:

“In continuation of the ministry’s efforts to uncover hostile plans of the terrorist Brotherhood, we have monitored the national security sector information about the organization’s leaders issuing instructions to a number of Brotherhood elements and their collaborators in the country to work to implement their plan that aims to provoke rumors and confusion among citizens, coinciding with the start of electoral entitlements through the preparation and production of fabricated media reports and programs that include false news about the internal situation in the country and state institutions, and its promotion via the Internet and Brotherhood satellite channels broadcast from abroad.”

The Egyptian Interior Ministry continued, “It was possible to identify the Brotherhood elements based on the management of this scheme with instructions from the fugitives in the State of Turkey, most notably the fleeing Brotherhood terrorist Imad Al-Behairi, the Brotherhood terrorist Hussam Al-Shorbaji, the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist Mr. Tawakkol, and the Brotherhood terrorist Hamza Zobaa.”

“The information also confirmed that the Brotherhood, in the framework of the implementation of its plan, is taking advantage of a housing unit in Alexandria and preparing it for use as a studio to prepare the montage works for the fabricated media article.”

They pointed out that “inside the studio, many cameras, computer tools, montage and a number of videos about internal conditions were found in preparation for their promotion.”

Cairo and several other cities have witnessed violent incidents that the Egyptian authorities have accused the Muslim Brotherhood of committing, since the dismissal of former President Mohamed Morsi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, on the July 3, 2013, following a popular revolution that called for his departure.

The Egyptian government designated the Muslim Brotherhood a “terrorist entity” and sentenced dozens of members of the Brotherhood to penalties ranging from executions to imprisonment on charges that included communications with foreign countries and destinations and the commission of terrorist acts.

Sources: Sputnik, Middle East News Agency

