The Egyptian Navy conducted military drills on Saturday that witnessed the implementation of a full amphibious operation in the Mediterranean, using various military parts, including a helicopter carrier.

The spokesman of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Colonel Tamer Al-Rifai, said that the naval forces carried out a full amphibious operation in one of the Mediterranean regions, with the participation of the helicopter carrier Gamal Abdel-Nasser and its combat group, which included their frigates in addition to one of the modern German submarines (209) and a number of anti-submarine units and multiple elements of the special forces harpoon.

Al-Rifai explained that the training was characterized by diversity in fighting methods with the use of all elements of the amphibious process, both in terms of planning and careful implementation of all the main branches and tactical formations and special forces, which clearly reflected the capabilities of the general command.

He pointed out that the training witnessed a number of frigates and SH-2G helicopters carrying out successful launches of anti-submarine torpedoes as part of their combat missions and working as close and remote protection curtains to form the amphibious operation against the threat of diving .

The training at the sea was witnessed by the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Army, Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid, the Commander of the Navy, General Ahmed Khaled, and a number of senior leaders of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

These maneuvers come at a time of increased escalation as the Turkish military prepares to deploy to neighboring Libya.

