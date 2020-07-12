BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Screenshots posted in a video published by the Egyptian Armed Forces on Saturday showed the moment their Navy sank an enemy landing ship in the Mediterranean with one blow.

During the “Decisive 2020” exercise, a frigate launched an anti-ship missile, which has a range of 124 km to 140 km.

The Egyptian forces fired a Harpoon missile at the target, destroying the ship with only one projectile.

The Egyptian Army announced on Saturday that the military maneuver “Decisive 2020” in the western strategic border comes in light of the sharp and rapid changes the region is going through.

Brigadier Tamer Al-Rifai, the official military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, published a video clip of scenes showing the destruction the enemy target in the southern Mediterranean.

Advertisements