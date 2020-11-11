BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, stated that his country stands with Greece against any provocative operations in the eastern Mediterranean or linked to its maritime borders within the limits of international laws and norms.

This came during the meeting between President Sisi and his Greek counterpart, Katrina Saklaropoulou, during which Sisi stressed that relations with Greece are progressing significantly, noting that the signing of the maritime border demarcation agreement reflects the size of the understanding and the strength of relations between the two countries, according to Sputnik Arabic, who sourced the Egyptian media.

Sisi affirmed that combating terrorism and extremism is not linked to religions, but rather is a form of ideological deviation that we all suffer from, adding:

“An important force is that this matter does not turn into an offense to religions and to the feelings of believers.”

Sisi issued a decision last August to support an agreement with Greece on the designation of the exclusive economic zone, the site between the two countries.

The Official Gazette published President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision No. 444 of 2020 regarding approval of the agreement between Egypt and Greece regarding the designation of the exclusive economic zone between the two countries, signed on August 6, 2020, according to the Egyptian newspaper, Al-Ahram.

Egypt and Greece signed an agreement on designating the exclusive economic zone between the two countries in the eastern Mediterranean, a region that includes promising oil and gas reserves.