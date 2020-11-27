BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced the conclusion of the joint naval training with the Russian naval forces, under the name of “Friendship Bridge – 3”, which was carried out in the Black Sea.
The training included the implementation of a number of maritime activities that included many sailing formations, as well as defense against atypical air and surface threats, securing a vital goal at sea and providing assistance to towing a ship at sea.
The Egyptian army stated that a number of attacks were carried out against a number of air and surface targets, which demonstrated the extent of the skill and the superior ability of the participating elements to hit the targets, as well as the implementation of the training of imposing maritime control over a specific area and securing a ship of special importance.
The naval special forces of both sides also carried out a number of joint activities, and the implementation of the activities showed the extent of accuracy and good planning in the management of training and the ability to solve all emergency situations successfully through the joint command center of the two sides.
