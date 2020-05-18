BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Egypt is facing potential sanctions from the U.S. after reports began to surface this week about the start of its acquisition of the Russian-made Su-35 fighter jet, which has threatened U.S. aircraft in the past.

It has become known that the deal is on the way to being implemented despite the threats from the United States to Egypt, which were made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to experts, the appearance of the Russian Su-35 fighter in the Egyptian Army will lead to an imbalance in the region, as it is one of the most powerful combat aircraft in the world, and will ensure its superiority over the air forces in the region.

The Russian newspaper “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” said that the analysis and hypothetical battles of the Su-35 against F-15 and F-22, showed that the Russian fighter was designed to defeat these two fighters, and in the near battle there are no opportunities for American fighters against the Russian fighter .

On Saturday, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted a military diplomatic source as saying that Russia had begun producing the latest generation of Su-35 fighters for Egypt, under a signed contract with Cairo.

A document published by the official website of the Russian government contracts and tenders revealed a tender related to the contract to supply some electrical connections and cables that will enter the manufacture of a new weapon for Egypt.

The document stated that the contract was concluded between Russia and the Egyptian side in 2018.

The Su-35 poses a threat to American fighters in an air battle. It belongs to the 4th generation and can compete with Western warplanes, including their 5th generation aircraft.

The Russian fighter weapons include air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles of all kinds, anti-ship missiles, and laser-guided bombs, as well as a 30-mm cannon equipped with 150 shells.

For comparison, the F-22 fighter has 4 external platforms and 3 internal platforms to launch missiles and bombs.

As for the engines supplied to the Russian fighter, they guarantee an excellent maneuverability that increases or exceeds the capabilities of all fourth generation fighters, and the Russian fighter flies at a speed of 2500 km per hour at an altitude of 20,000 meters.

Advertisements