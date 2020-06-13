BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – On Friday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for a firm stance against the countries that finance, train, and transfer terrorists from Syria to Libya.

The Foreign Ministry said that their request to take a firm stance in light of the threat and danger this poses to neighboring countries, especially the five Sahel states.

The Egyptian Ministry stated that the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, Hamdi Sanad Loza, participated in the first ministerial meeting called by France for the “Coalition for the Coast” initiative through “video conference.”

The initiative aims to combat terrorism and support the military capabilities of the Sahel states and support them in the field of development and regional integration.

During the meeting, Loza reviewed the aspects of Egypt’s support to these countries on a bilateral level and in the field of military training and participation in peacekeepers in Mali.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s participation in this meeting comes within the framework of intensifying its efforts and full support for the African Sahel states through the provision of humanitarian and logistical assistance and the organization of training courses in areas of need for the five Sahel countries through the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development, as well as its contributions in the framework of combating extremist thought Through the programs and activities of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Building.

It is important to note that the five Sahel countries, a number of foreign ministers of the European Union and African countries concerned, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union and the African Union Commission, participated in the meeting.

France launched a coalition of allies from West African and European countries to confront the militants in the Sahel, and Paris was to host online meetings with the participation of 45 defense and foreign ministers to launch the coalition, which was introduced amendments and was announced for the first time in a summit in January 2020 .

Advertisements