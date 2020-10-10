BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – In a statement released this week, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the preparation for holding joint naval exercises for the first time between the Russian and Egyptian armies in the Black Sea.

According to the statement published by the Russian Defense Ministry on its official website, “The delegations of the Russian Navy and the Egyptian Navy held a 3-day conference on preparing and holding the joint Friendship Bridge exercises -2020”.

The statement said that the two countries would draw up a “plan for the exercises that will take place in the Black Sea for the first time.”

“During the exercises, the warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy and the Egyptian Navy, with support from aircraft, will train to defend sea lanes against various threats,” the statement said.

“The forces will be deployed to organize communications and resupply at sea, and the participants in the exercises will search the suspicious ships,” he said.

“The Russian and Egyptian sailors will exercise measures under the command of the joint training headquarters to organize all kinds of protection and defense at sea, and to carry out missile and artillery launches using ship-borne weapons,” the statement noted.

The statement added that “the exercises aim to enhance and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian and Russian naval forces in a way that serves security and stability at sea, and to exchange experiences between individuals in order to thwart various threats in the areas of intense navigation.”