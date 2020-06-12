BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Italian government agreed on Thursday evening to sell two “Bergamini” type destroyers to Egypt, where the sale has become before the Italian administration in charge of arms exports.

The value of the frigates is 1.2 billion euros, and they are designed by the Italian “Vincantiere” group, and they were prepared for the Italian navy, as Egypt will be able to order four additional frigates, as well as about 20 smaller marine units and aircraft in deals that may total about 10 billion euros. .

The Italian newspaper “La Republica” announced that the government in Rome is preparing to approve soon the largest military deal with Egypt that includes frigates and missile launchers, in addition to the Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.

The newspaper said that the huge deal includes two frigates “Frame Bergamini”, which were made for the Italian Navy, in addition to four other frigates that will be built specifically for Egypt.

The newspaper pointed out that the deal includes 20 missile launches, 24 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, multi-taskers, 24 Airmake M-346 light combat aircraft, and a reconnaissance and radar imaging satellite.

This deal caused great dissatisfaction with the family of the Italian student Giulio Regeni, whose investigations of his death in Egypt since 2016 had not ended, as his family objected to this deal.

