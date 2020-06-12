BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Italian government agreed on Thursday evening to sell two “Bergamini” type destroyers to Egypt, where the sale has become before the Italian administration in charge of arms exports.
The value of the frigates is 1.2 billion euros, and they are designed by the Italian “Vincantiere” group, and they were prepared for the Italian navy, as Egypt will be able to order four additional frigates, as well as about 20 smaller marine units and aircraft in deals that may total about 10 billion euros. .
The Italian newspaper “La Republica” announced that the government in Rome is preparing to approve soon the largest military deal with Egypt that includes frigates and missile launchers, in addition to the Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.
The newspaper said that the huge deal includes two frigates “Frame Bergamini”, which were made for the Italian Navy, in addition to four other frigates that will be built specifically for Egypt.
The newspaper pointed out that the deal includes 20 missile launches, 24 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, multi-taskers, 24 Airmake M-346 light combat aircraft, and a reconnaissance and radar imaging satellite.
This deal caused great dissatisfaction with the family of the Italian student Giulio Regeni, whose investigations of his death in Egypt since 2016 had not ended, as his family objected to this deal.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.