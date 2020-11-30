BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Units of the Egyptian and Greek naval forces carried out transiting maritime training in the Aegean Sea, in the northern Mediterranean, during the return of the Egyptian naval units that participated in the training of “Friendship Bridge-3”.
The units carried out a number of activities that included the sailing formations exercise, a transportation exercise, and a number of training activities to enhance maritime security measures in the Mediterranean and achieve compatibility in performing combat missions for the Egyptian and Greek fleets, in accordance with international rules in force on the high seas.
The Egyptian navy carried out the maneuvers after crossing the Bosphorus Strait, which is controlled by Turkey, as the process of passing it to or leaving the Black Sea requires entry to the Bosphorus.
In the past three weeks, the Egyptian navy has carried out two major naval movements near Turkey’s maritime borders, amid increased tension between the two region powers.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.