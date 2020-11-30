BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Units of the Egyptian and Greek naval forces carried out transiting maritime training in the Aegean Sea, in the northern Mediterranean, during the return of the Egyptian naval units that participated in the training of “Friendship Bridge-3”.

The units carried out a number of activities that included the sailing formations exercise, a transportation exercise, and a number of training activities to enhance maritime security measures in the Mediterranean and achieve compatibility in performing combat missions for the Egyptian and Greek fleets, in accordance with international rules in force on the high seas.

The Egyptian navy carried out the maneuvers after crossing the Bosphorus Strait, which is controlled by Turkey, as the process of passing it to or leaving the Black Sea requires entry to the Bosphorus.

In the past three weeks, the Egyptian navy has carried out two major naval movements near Turkey’s maritime borders, amid increased tension between the two region powers.