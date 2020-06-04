he Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the efforts of the international coalition to combat the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) are threatened by the role Turkey plays in recruiting, training and transporting thousands of foreign fighters from Syria to Libya.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, during his participation in a meeting of the coalition called by the foreign ministers of the United States and Italy, that Turkish practices represent a clear violation of international law, Security Council resolutions and the goals that the coalition aspires to achieve.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister pointed out that “Egypt is committed to the goals of the coalition, and its continuation of its related efforts in the forefront of the coalition countries fighting not only for ISIS, but for all terrorist organizations and under all its names, including the terrorist Brotherhood (Muslim Brotherhood) organization because of the threat it poses to international peace and security, with full respect for international law and decisions of the Security Council.”

He pointed out the importance for the coalition to give top priority to the issue of the growing ISIS danger in West Africa and the Sahel, in addition to the need for the coalition to complete efforts to defeat ISIS and prevent it from reshaping itself in Iraq and Syria, while preserving the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the two countries.

He also affirmed the Egyptian government’s welcome to make more joint efforts with the Iraqi government to enhance cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and supporting stability in Iraq and rebuilding its institutions, noting also the need for the coalition to stand by the Syrian people by supporting a sustainable political settlement.

