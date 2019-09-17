Edward Snowden, the world’s most controversial whistleblower, said he will consider returning to the United States under one condition; which is being offered a fair trial.

“That is the ultimate goal, but if I’m going to spend the rest of my life in prison then my one, bottom-line demand that we all have to agree to is that at least I get a fair trial,” Snowden said Monday on “CBS This Morning.”

Snowden confirmed that the U.S. government has refused to guarantee a fair trial.

The former CIA operative said he was travelling to Latin America when the United States cancelled his password, which forced him to stay in Russia.

In 2013, Snowden copied and leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency when he was working as a subcontractor at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Moscow has refused to extradite Snowden who faces charges that could land him in prison for up to 30 years.

The ex-National Security Agency (NSA) contractor also expressed concerns about the information cell phones are collecting and distributing, arguing that the devices are destroying individual privacy.

He warned that governments are increasingly using the same methods and techniques to access cell phones as criminal hackers.

“Anything you can do on that device, the attacker— in this case, the government — can do,” Snowden claimed. “They can read your e-mail, they can collect every document, they can look at your contact book, they can turn the location services on.”

Snowden also warned that digital devices like cell phones are using metadata and algorithms to track people’s daily lives, and that the information can be collected, intercepted, and used by both companies and governments alike.

“They’re selling our future,” Snowden said. “They’re selling our past, they’re selling our history our identity and, ultimately, they are stealing our power and making our stories work for them.”

