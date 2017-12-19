DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:26 P.M.) – A Russian delegation from the Reconciliation Center in Hmeimim entered Eastern Ghouta today to meet with the elderly Sheikhs and leading figures of Deir Assafir , Shabaa , Hatitet Al-Turkman, Al-Rakabiyah , Al-Bayad and Al-Khamsiyah.

Noteworthy to mention, all of the reported towns were former strongholds and villages of East Ghouta’s Islamist factions before the Syrian Army launched a major campaign to control East Ghouta’s southern sector two years ago.

An agreement was reached between the Russian delegation, the towns’ residents and the Syrian government to reconstruct and reform those towns allowing civilians to return to their normal lives within the coming two months.

This comes as another step towards the eventual full reconciliation of Eastern Ghouta into the arms of the Damascus authorities as the next anticipated step is the evacuation of the al Qaeda-affiliated HTS from the militant bastion to Idlib province.

The agreement serves a huge blow to opposition claims that the Syrian government backed by Iran are attempting to impose a major demographic displacement scheme to lower Syria’s Sunni population for the fulfillment of a “Shia Crescent” that stretches from Tehran to Beirut.