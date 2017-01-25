BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army resumed their large-scale offensive in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus on Tuesday, capturing more farms between the key town of Hazrama and nearby village of Nashabiyah.

Backed by the Syrian Air Force, the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard and Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) stormed the farms between Nashabiyah and Hazrama, where they were confronted by a large force comprised of militants from Jaysh Al-Islam and Faylaq Al-Rahman.

Unable to handle the first wave of the Syrian Army's onslaught, Jaysh Al-Islam and their allies were forced to retreat from several areas in order to reinforce Nashabiyah's northern and western flanks.

If the Syrian Arab Army is able to take control of Nashabiyah in the coming days, they will be in position to attack the Jaysh Al-Islam held villages of Autaya and Hawsh Al-Sahliyah.

