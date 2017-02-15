BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) methodical advance towards the Islamic State’s east Aleppo stronghold of Deir Hafer has paid off recently, forcing the terrorist group to abandon several positions across the province in order to fortify the city.

In a matter of 72 hours, the Syrian Arab Army has liberated 6 villages northeast of the Kuweires Military Airport from the Islamic State forces, putting them in position to strike Deir Hafer from two different axes.

With the Deir Hafer-Al-Bab Road cutoff to the terrorist forces in Al-Bab City, the Syrian Arab Army is able to impose their will on the remaining villages located between these two Islamic State strongholds in east Aleppo.

Advertisement

Adding to the terrorist group’s plight, reports from east Aleppo indicate that the Syrian Arab Army has just entered Shuweilekh, seizing a large part of this village from the Islamic State forces.

More details to follow…

Share this article:





1

























219 Shares