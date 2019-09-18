BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – According to some early reports from Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is withdrawing their troops from the eastern countryside of the governorate.

The reports claim that the Syrian Arab Army is withdrawing their forces from the Sinjar District, which includes the towns of Kefraya Maara and Ejaz.

They would add that the withdrawal has to do with the arrival of the Russian military police, who are expected to take over the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoints in eastern Idlib.

Al-Masdar is awaiting an official response from the Syrian Arab Army regarding these early reports from the Idlib Governorate.

Earlier this month, the Syrian Arab Army withdrew their troops from the northern Hama town of Morek; they were later replaced by the Russian military police, who began to man their checkpoints.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has expressed their desire, with the help of their Turkish counterparts, to eventually reopen the highways in the Idlib Governorate.

With the Syrian Army’s large-scale advance last month, the latter now controls the entire Hama portion of the Idlib-Hama Highway all the way up to the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

Ishaq Jude
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Ishaq Jude
Assad is a stupid to believe the russian ….how many soldiers have died for this ?? and now withdrawing because the desire’s sultan ….it’s unacceptable !!!!!
this is one of the longest war in the world !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and following the zionist erdogan it has no end !

2019-09-18 21:48
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Don’t believe everything you read : The sultan tends to mistake his dreams for reality, as all coke-snorters do…

+++ “this is one of the longest war in the world”
=> We had the longest war ever : it lasted more than a century.

+++ “the zionist erdogan”
=> Amusing : ErDOG co-funds Hamas together with Qatar and Iran, now he’s a Zionist?

He must not be the only one to abuse snorting…

2019-09-18 23:24
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Calm down. Nobody is giving up any territory back to the terrorists. All is happening the Russian police is taking over some towns. Knowing Russian police I would highly doubt any terrorist would have desire to come back into those towns…

2019-09-19 01:10
Member
Newbie
André Mendes
Estúpido é vc que esta com sua bunda no sofá enquanto foram os russos, e não você, que socorreram o regime sirio.

2019-09-19 03:02
Serb
Guest
Serb
The SAA isn't giving up territory lol. You guys need to read the article before commenting. This is a good thing for the SAA. The Russian troops and military police will take over those areas and perform a defensive role so that the SAA can be freed up to advance on jihadist areas elsewhere.

2019-09-19 05:39