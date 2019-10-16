BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Preliminary reports from northeastern Aleppo today have said that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reached the border city of Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) and has begun their deployment to protect the area from the Turkish military incursion.

According to a source from the Syrian Arab Army in the Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Army has in fact deployed troops to Kobani; however, whether or not they have entered the city is still unknown.

The source added that the Syrian Army’s deployment to Kobani is meant to deter any potential Turkish military operation to capture the border city; this is especially important because of the population already living in this area.

Kobani was the scene of a key battle between the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in early 2015.

The YPG would win a decisive battle at Kobani; thus, beginning a four-year-long campaign to eliminate the Islamic State’s remnants east of the Euphrates.

