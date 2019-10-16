BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Preliminary reports from northeastern Aleppo today have said that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reached the border city of Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) and has begun their deployment to protect the area from the Turkish military incursion.
According to a source from the Syrian Arab Army in the Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Army has in fact deployed troops to Kobani; however, whether or not they have entered the city is still unknown.
The source added that the Syrian Army’s deployment to Kobani is meant to deter any potential Turkish military operation to capture the border city; this is especially important because of the population already living in this area.
Kobani was the scene of a key battle between the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in early 2015.
The YPG would win a decisive battle at Kobani; thus, beginning a four-year-long campaign to eliminate the Islamic State’s remnants east of the Euphrates.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.