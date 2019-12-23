BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels are reportedly in talks to possibly surrender the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in southeastern Idlib.

According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Russian and Turkish armed forces are mediating this possible settlement, which will see the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in full control of this city for the first time since the start of the conflict.

Furthermore, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have already withdrawn from several towns in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man countryside.

As a result of this, several opposition activists have reported that the Syrian Arab Army has captured these towns, despite the fact the latter hasn’t entered the area.

A source from the army said that the military still needs to comb through several areas before they can declare their capture.

