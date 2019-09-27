BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has allegedly bombed the jihadist forces in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate this afternoon, pro-militant activists reported from the area.

According to their claims, the Russian Air Force bombed the town of Al-Sirmaniyeh and its surroundings, which, if true, would mark the first time in a month that they have launched airstrikes over this part of the Idlib Governorate.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not confirmed these claims and the last time Russian airstrikes were reported in Syria, Moscow denied the reports.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Air Force is conducting raids in the area, with their attack choppers concentrating their strikes on the nearby town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.

Al-Sirmaniyeh and Kabani are both under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party; these are two jihadist groups that control most of western Idlib and northeast Latakia.

