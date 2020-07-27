BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Several reports have surfaced from southern Lebanon this afternoon about an alleged Hezbollah attack on the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) positions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
According to one report from Reuters, ‘informed’ Lebanese sources said that Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli army, on Monday, in the border area of the Sheba’a Farms.
Other reports said that Hezbollah fired a Kornet anti-tank missile at an Israeli military vehicle in the Sheba’a Farms, which triggered a response from the latter shortly after ATGM strike.
Meanwhile, Sputnik Arabic just reported that Hezbollah had infiltrated the IDF’s positions at the town of Ghajar, as they attempted to target an Israeli military convoy.
The Sputnik report said that the Hezbollah fighters were spotted and they are now involved in heavy clashes with the Israeli forces.
It should be noted that Hezbollah has yet to issue a response to these allegations.
More details to come…
