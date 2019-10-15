BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Preliminary reports from the Al-Raqqa Governorate this afternoon claimed that fierce clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed militants and Syrian Army-backed SDF troops near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

According to the reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army attacked the Syrian Democratic Forces north of ‘Ayn ‘Issa; this prompted the Syrian Arab Army to enter the battle to assist the SDF troops and prevent any advance by the militants.

On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces handed over the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa to the Syrian Arab Army as part of their agreement that was established on Sunday evening.

This agreement has essentially stalled the Turkish Army’s planned invasion of several border areas as they are only able to attack Tal Abyad and Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The Turkish Army has already claimed to have captured Tal Abyad; however, they have been unable to advance at Ras Al-‘Ayn, despite having air supremacy.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Trump dice que Assad debería proteger a los kurdos sirios después de la retirada de Estados Unidos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excelente noticia, ahora deben expulsar a los mercenarios Turcos de la zona antes que establezcan, de lo contrario será muy difícil expulsarlos en futuro.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-16 01:18