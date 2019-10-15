BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Preliminary reports from the Al-Raqqa Governorate this afternoon claimed that fierce clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed militants and Syrian Army-backed SDF troops near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

According to the reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army attacked the Syrian Democratic Forces north of ‘Ayn ‘Issa; this prompted the Syrian Arab Army to enter the battle to assist the SDF troops and prevent any advance by the militants.

On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces handed over the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa to the Syrian Arab Army as part of their agreement that was established on Sunday evening.

This agreement has essentially stalled the Turkish Army’s planned invasion of several border areas as they are only able to attack Tal Abyad and Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The Turkish Army has already claimed to have captured Tal Abyad; however, they have been unable to advance at Ras Al-‘Ayn, despite having air supremacy.

Advertisements