BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Preliminary reports from the Al-Raqqa Governorate this afternoon claimed that fierce clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed militants and Syrian Army-backed SDF troops near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.
According to the reports, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army attacked the Syrian Democratic Forces north of ‘Ayn ‘Issa; this prompted the Syrian Arab Army to enter the battle to assist the SDF troops and prevent any advance by the militants.
On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces handed over the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa to the Syrian Arab Army as part of their agreement that was established on Sunday evening.
This agreement has essentially stalled the Turkish Army’s planned invasion of several border areas as they are only able to attack Tal Abyad and Ras Al-‘Ayn.
The Turkish Army has already claimed to have captured Tal Abyad; however, they have been unable to advance at Ras Al-‘Ayn, despite having air supremacy.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.