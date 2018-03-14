DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:25 P.M.) – More towns in the rebel-held enclave of East Ghouta are expected to fall to the Syrian Army at any given moment as a fresh assault was launched in several frontlines.
Having stormed the town from three axes, the Syrian forces managed to seize almost all of al-Rayhan farms, now entrenching at the town’s main mosque located at the southern entrance after heavy clashes with the Islamist militants.
In the southern part of the enclave, the Syrian troops – stationed in the recently-restored Beit Sawa and Mesraba and led by the elite Tiger Forces – broke through rebel defensives in Hamouriyah and entered the town’s northern neighborhood.
To the far south, reports came that the SAA’s Republican Guards have reclaimed roughly 40% of Jisreen town after ousting the militants from its farms yesterday.
The ground military incursion has been propelled by heavy Syrian and Russian air cover; with non-stop airstrikes targeting rebel positions, gatherings and supply routes for the last 12 hours.
37
- 37Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.