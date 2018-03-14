DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:25 P.M.) – More towns in the rebel-held enclave of East Ghouta are expected to fall to the Syrian Army at any given moment as a fresh assault was launched in several frontlines.

Having stormed the town from three axes, the Syrian forces managed to seize almost all of al-Rayhan farms, now entrenching at the town’s main mosque located at the southern entrance after heavy clashes with the Islamist militants.

In the southern part of the enclave, the Syrian troops – stationed in the recently-restored Beit Sawa and Mesraba and led by the elite Tiger Forces – broke through rebel defensives in Hamouriyah and entered the town’s northern neighborhood.

To the far south, reports came that the SAA’s Republican Guards have reclaimed roughly 40% of Jisreen town after ousting the militants from its farms yesterday.

The ground military incursion has been propelled by heavy Syrian and Russian air cover; with non-stop airstrikes targeting rebel positions, gatherings and supply routes for the last 12 hours.

Share this article:
  • 37
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    37
    Shares
ALSO READ  Erdogan sends stern warning to US over their role in Syria
Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

3 Comments on "E. Ghouta Field Report: Syrian Army advancing amid rebel collapse"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Finally using optics on those AK’s. U.S. army is using optics on their assault rifles as standard issue since late nineties…

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
14/03/2018 17:38
JerryDrakeJr
Guest
JerryDrakeJr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The assault rifle is used up to 200 meters in 99 percent of the action – optics are not necessary, mechanics are enough.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
14/03/2018 18:34
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They scopes are mostly help for night fighting and anti sniper work. In other armies only part of the men have them.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
14/03/2018 18:46